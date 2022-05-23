Tracee Ellis Ross makes a splash in stunning poolside video

Tracee Ellis Ross is seriously showing off! The star made a splash with her latest video that left fans totally awe-struck.

The actress gave fans a glimpse of what her "happy place" looks like, revealing an envy-inducing pool surrounded by bougainvilleas.

The video showed off not only an incredible view, but also Tracee's impressive physique.

WATCH: Tracee earns praise after sharing a filter-free video

She looked relaxed and refreshed as ever, wowing fans in a plunging cut-out bikini.

Taking perfect advantage of the stunning pool, she had no problem smudging the striking red lipstick on her lips to take a dive, simultaneously showcasing the intricate design of her bikini bottoms.

Fans were quick to flood her comment section with compliments, writing: "TRACEE that bathing suit is EVERYTHING," and: "Always so stunning with your signature red lips," as well as: "The ultimate body."

Tracee's splashy video

Others however, while they were certainly dazzled by Tracee’s bikini and dive, couldn’t help but complain about her song choice.

The clip was set to Kandi Burruss' 2014 song, Legs, Hips, Body. While it came out nearly ten years ago, it has had a major resurgence as of late, permeating thousands of TikTok videos as it goes viral.

Fans had plenty of cheeky comments — or rather, complaints — about the song's sudden popularity, writing: "I can't escape this song," and: "Not the summer anthem," as well as: "Y'all really like this song??"

Tracee has been enjoying time off after the Black-Ish finale

Song complaints aside, clearly nothing can deter Tracee from relaxing and having a good time, especially as she celebrates a successful series finale of her hit show, Black-Ish. The critically-acclaimed series, which lent itself to several spin-offs throughout the years, concluded after eight years on-air and several awards won.

Her downtime won't last long, however, as she's currently trading in the acting role for executive producer, working in a new series titled The Hair Tails, which "focuses on the beauty and identity of Black women through their black hair."

