Heidi Klum shows off unbelievable supermodel physique as she reaches major milestone

Heidi Klum looked sensational on Monday when she took to social media in the most incredible fiery red lingerie set to mark a major milestone.

WATCH: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

The special video, shared by the America's Got Talent judge, 49, was in celebration of her reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. In the clip, the supermodel was sitting on her bed and eating a large cake covered in icing which read "10 million, thank you."

Captioning the post, she penned: "10 Million Thank you!!!!!!! This Cake is for you, but I will eat it," alongside a string of celebratory emojis. The delicious-looking cake was adorned with brightly coloured icing roses in the same pink, yellow and purple shades as the lettering.

The supermodel looked incredible

She also added the song, "Thank you for being a friend," to the update.

Heidi looked so gorgeous in the glamorous post which saw her wearing a complete matching lingerie set, including a satin dressing gown, lace bra and matching rose hair clip in the same stunning fiery red hue.

As for her hair, the doting mother opted to where the honey locks down and positioned the rose to one side. She added a smokey eyeshadow combination as well as lashings of mascara to complete her luxe ensemble, which perfectly showed off her petite physique.

Heidi and Leni are so close

The incredible post comes just after the star was spotted posing up a storm alongside her 18-year-old daughter Leni in their joint lingerie campaign for Intimissimi.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Heidi posted black and white video of her and Leni fooling around together, dancing and hugging and looking every inch the models that they are. Shop their range below.

Alongside the post, Heidi wrote: "Creative director ….my longtime friend @thomashayo. Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial."

In new campaign photos released by the lingerie line, Heidi looked incredible in a series of elegant, feminine lingerie pieces. Her daughter looked equally glamorous in cream lace, following in her mom's modelling footsteps.

