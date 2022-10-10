Heidi Klum and daughter Leni look phenomenal in lingerie for ultimate mother-daughter campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Heidi Klum joining forces with her 18-year-old daughter Leni to release an empowering lingerie collection with Intimissimi is the fashion collaboration we never knew we needed.

The German-American model, presenter, entrepreneur and mother-of-four is incredibly proud of her eldest daughter Leni, who is slowly conquering the fashion world with international magazine covers and event attendances. And now, the mother-daughter duo are the new faces of Italian lingerie label Intimissimi - and just wait 'til you see their collection.

In new campaign photos released by the brand, Heidi, 49, looks incredible in a series of elegant, feminine lingerie pieces. Her daughter Leni looks equally glamorous in cream lace, following in her mom's modelling footsteps.

The brand shared: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter."

Heidi and her daughter Leni stun wearing Intimissimi

The news comes just days after the America's Got Talent judge shared a teasing photo on Instagram hinting at the news.

As the mother-daughter duo were pictured signing papers at a desk, Heidi penned: "We have something very @intimissimiofficial coming out tomorrow!!!!" She added the hashtags "unconditional love" and "special moment".

Their joint work project comes after Heidi admitted she's struggling to deal with Leni's absence from the family home after she recently moved to NYC to attend college.

The Victoria's Secret model opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which she admitted she's constantly scared.

Heidi teased the exciting news on Instagram

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls. "It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

