Victoria Beckham releases emotional message on family milestone: 'Your marriage is an inspiration to us' The Spice Girls star is extremely close to her family

Victoria Beckham has penned the sweetest tribute to her parents, who are clearly great role models to her and her husband of 23 years, David Beckham.

On Monday, the fashion designer shared two precious photos of her parents, Jackie and Anthony, as she marked their 52nd wedding anniversary.

One of the snaps saw the lovebirds sharing a candid moment on a bridge while the other saw them looking very glam during a swanky dinner date.

"Happy anniversary!! 52 years!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. "We love you both so much!!! Your marriage is an inspiration to us every day [heart emojis] @jackie.adams_."

Upon seeing the heartwarming post, her doting mum responded: "Thank you!!! I'm sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people. Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx."

One of the snaps Victoria shared of her parents on Monday

Victoria's husband David took to Instagram Stories to post: "We love you x. Happy anniversary [heart emojis]." Fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Your parents are just gorgeous xx." Another said: "52 years! That's amazing! [heart emoji]." A third person remarked: "Beautiful pictures, V! Happy anniversary @jackie.adams_ and Tony."

Earlier this month, Victoria and David celebrated their 23rd anniversary, with the Spice Girls star calling the former footballer her "everything". She shared a sweet snap of the couple as she hit back at critics with her tongue-in-cheek tribute.

Both David and Victoria recently marked their 23rd anniversary

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last [laughing face emoji]," she wrote. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

Victoria, 48, went on to share a series of heartwarming images of David throughout their marriage on her Stories, and she gushed that he meant everything to her. "@davidbeckham you are my everything! I love you so much [heart emoji]," she said.

