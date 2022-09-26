Victoria Beckham's workout hack we should all be copying

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is renowned for working seriously hard in the gym, and there's one rule she always follows when she's exercising.

Eagle-eyed followers of the 48-year-old will notice that whenever she shares photos of her weightlifting workouts, she's always wearing gloves. The most recent occasion was last week, when the mum-of-four rocked a gorgeous baby blue workout ensemble, accessorised with a pair of black gloves.

In the snap, VB was in child's pose, stretching out after her session with her trainer Bobby Rich, with her gloves firmly in place.

Wearing gloves while weightlifting is key to looking after your hands, preventing blisters and callouses, and helping you grip the weights more effectively. They also provide wrist support if you have weak wrists.

Weight lifting is a relatively new addition to Victoria's workout regime. She used to spend 45 minutes running every morning but said she now focuses on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week.

Victoria Beckham wears gloves for her workouts

"I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," Victoria told Grazia. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Another way that Victoria makes the most out of her exercise sessions is by working out in the morning.

Weightlifting gloves help prevent callouses

According to fitness expert Louise Rusk, who works with Westfield Health, morning workout sessions can deliver better results than working out at any other time of day.

"Morning exercise can enhance your energy levels, ridding feelings of lethargy and sleepiness," says Louise. "It has been found that by taking part in regular physical activities, inactive people with persistent fatigue can decrease feelings of tiredness by as much as 65%. Hence, working out in the morning will provide you with the perfect dose of energy for the day ahead."

