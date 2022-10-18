Geri Horner amazes fans with surprise announcement: 'The news is out' The Spice Girls singer is an accomplished author

Geri Horner is known all around the world as a member of the Spice Girls, but the star is also a children's book author, having penned the Ugenia Lavender series.

On Tuesday, the singer confirmed that she would be picking up her pen once again as she signed a two-part book deal, with the first book due to release in the autumn of 2023. The novel, titled Rose Frost and the Falcon Queen ,follows the titular character who travels to a mysterious island home filled with "extraordinary teenagers and [is] also a sanctuary for endangered creatures".

Speaking about the series, Geri explained: "Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the word.

"I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives."

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the mum-of-two commented: "The news is out! I'm so excited to reveal what has been 7 years of hard work and passion...Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen is scheduled for publication Fall 2023."

Fans were blown away by the news with Geri's former Spice Girls co-star, Mel C, calling the announcement "exciting".

Geri had some incredible news

A second follower shared: "Loved Ugenia Lavender & bet this will also be a huge smash!" while a third added: "Congratulations on your book deal. A new era of girl power awaits!"

And in a touching comment, a fourth penned: "This sounds amazing! Been anticipating your writing for a long time now and I really hope you have a go at writing for adults at one point. Congrats, Geri! So proud of you for always following your passion and dream."

The Spice Girls star is a huge book lover

The announcement comes shortly after Geri and her husband, Christian Horner, were spotted attending Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood's art exhibition.

Geri, 50, looked stylish as ever in a chic of-white roll-neck sweater which she wore under a grey overcoat and matching trousers. Christian, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in a navy blazer and dark jeans.

After the event, Ronnie took to Instagram to share: "My exhibition at Kenwood House, Hampstead, London is now open! Come down from 10am-5pm today, Friday 14th- Sunday 16th October.

"See my paintings including The Destruction Of A Civilised Riff, inspired by Picasso, and inspired by the stolen and still missing The Storm On The Sea Of Galilee, by Rembrandt, among others. Hope you love it!"

