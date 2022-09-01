Geri Horner's husband Christian reveals unbelievable gift for wife – and it's too romantic for words The Red Bull Racing boss married the former Spice Girl in 2015

When he's not busy running the highly successful Red Bull Racing Team, Christian Horner is a devoted husband to his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

And in a new interview with Tatler, the businessman revealed that he had gotten his wife an incredible gift: the first car she ever brought. After rising to fame with the Spice Girls, Geri had purchased the bright-red 1965 MGB Roadster before selling it on. Speaking to the publication, Christian said: "She later sold it, so I tracked it down and bought it back for her. Must be the most expensive MGB out there."

Christian was also questioned about whether he could become the next charismatic figure in the F1 garage to which he responded: "I am still massively motivated by what I do.

"I'm still relatively young. I'm the youngest team principal in the sport at the moment. And I've still got a burning competitiveness within me. So I want to fulfil that first."

He added: "I think you can never say never, but for the foreseeable future, I am very much focused on what I am doing with Red Bull."

Christian tracked down Geri's first-ever car

The couple, who married in 2015, have amassed a £440million fortune thanks to their successful careers and their idyllic homes are proof of their wealth.

The Spice Girls singer and F1 star live with their son Monty, five, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, and they split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.

The pair have an expansive property portfolio

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Christian and Geri have a number of animals at their country retreat, including goats. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband in their garden, Geri wrote: "Check out the new brood!"

See the full feature in the October issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday 1st September.

