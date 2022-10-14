Geri Horner and husband Christian make surprise appearance at star-studded event The couple are clearly Rolling Stones fans!

Geri Horner and her husband Christian showed their support to Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood as they attended the musician's art exhibition.

The couple cosied up to the rocker, who unveiled a new series of paintings at Kenwood House in London on Thursday.

Geri, 50, looked stylish as ever in a chic of-white roll-neck sweater which she wore under a grey overcoat and matching trousers. Christian, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in a navy blazer and dark jeans.

After the event, Ronnie took to Instagram to share: "My exhibition at Kenwood House, Hampstead, London is now open! Come down from 10am-5pm today, Friday 14th- Sunday 16th October.

"See my paintings including The Destruction Of A Civilised Riff, inspired by Picasso, and inspired by the stolen and still missing The Storm On The Sea Of Galilee, by Rembrandt, among others. Hope you love it!"

The sighting comes shortly after Christian made a rare comment about his wife in an interview with Tatler. The businessman, who has been married to the Spice Girls star since 2015, revealed that he had gotten his wife an incredible gift: the first car she ever brought.

Geri, Ronnie and Christian at Kenwood House

After rising to fame with the Spice Girls, Geri had purchased the bright-red 1965 MGB Roadster before selling it. Speaking to the publication, Christian said: "She later sold it, so I tracked it down and bought it back for her. Must be the most expensive MGB out there."

Christian was also questioned about whether he could become the next charismatic figure in the F1 garage to which he responded: "I am still massively motivated by what I do.

"I'm still relatively young. I'm the youngest team principal in the sport at the moment. And I've still got a burning competitiveness within me. So I want to fulfil that first."

