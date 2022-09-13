Geri Horner makes difficult personal decision following the Queen's death The former Spice Girl is mourning with the nation

The country is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

This time of remembrance will officially end on the day after the Queen's state funeral on September 19, leading to the cancellation of many prominent events in the coming days.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

And it's not just large public gatherings that have been postponed. Geri Horner has reportedly decided to call off her planned 50th birthday party at the weekend.

According to the Mail's Richard Eden, Geri will no longer host the lavish star-studded event at the home she shared with husband Christian Horner. Guests who had been slated to attend included her Spice Girls bandmates, such as Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton.

Geri paid a heartfelt tribute to the Queen following her death

Geri was a big fan of the Queen and has taken to Instagram to pay tribute in the wake of the monarch's death.

Alongside a photo of the smiling royal, she wrote: "My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance."

Geri and Christian pictured with the now-King Charles

Geri also shared her love for the Queen earlier this year when she appeared in a video message during the Party at the Palace in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

She said: "Our Queen, kind...loving...strong...serving our country, the Commonwealth, uniting us all together. Always putting others before yourself, you're truly inspirational, inside and out, we thank you...we love you."

The star has desribed the Queen as the "epitome of dignity and elegance"

The Queen will make her final journey from Scotland to England on Tuesday when her coffin leaves St Giles' Cathedral.

She will travel by plane to RAF Northolt at 18:00. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will accompany her, and the coffin is expected to arrive in London shortly before 19:00.

The Queen's coffin will be transported to London on Tuesday

The coffin will then be moved to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as other members of the Royal Family.

A guard of honour, formed by the King's Guard, will receive the coffin, before it is taken to the Bow Room, inside the palace, and watched over by a rota of chaplains.

