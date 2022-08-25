Geri Halliwell stuns fans with photo of 'uncanny' lookalike daughter The singer has two children

Geri Horner, 50, has shared rare photographs of her 16-year-old daughter Bluebell – and fans can't get over how much she looks like her mother.

On Thursday, along with many other teenagers, Bluebell received her GCSE results and her famous mother rushed to Instagram to celebrate the news with her 1.2million followers.

Geri wrote: "SO Proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!," alongside a picture of her daughter in school looking at her results paper.

The amazing achievement was met with admiration in the comments section with one fan writing: "Wow! That's incredible! Congratulations!" and another adding: "Such a smart young women. Go Bluebell" A third commented: "A proud mama moment for you then @therealgerihalliwell."

But fans also recognised the resembleance between the two with one writing: "She is your mini version" and another adding: "Uncanny how much you two look alike."

Geri's daughter got her GCSEs

Geri's pal Emma Bunton even joined in the congratulations, penning: "Amazing, congratulations bluebell. Sending love. Xx."

The Spice Girls star followed up the post with another snap, this time posing alongside her daughter with a smile on her face, wearing a white blouse. "So proud!!!! celebrate. #GCSEs," she wrote with the image.

Geri wasn't the only celebrity mother celebrating today as Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi also received her much-anticipated exam results.

The 16 year old did so well

Sharing a photo of herself perched on the garden steps with her arms flung high in the air, Amanda shared: "Me when we got Lexi's results this morning. She smashed it. Soooo proud of our girl."

The 16-year-old already has a modelling contract, but clearly she has proved that she's academic too. Speaking to The Sun, the Britain's Got Talent judge said of her daughter: "She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

Amanda Holden's daughter also passed her GCSEs today

"She's got her eyes set on university and she has so many ambitions. We want them all to come true for her as any parent would."

Congratulations to all of the teens getting their GCSE results today – we remember the nerves all too well.

