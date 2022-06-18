Penny Lancaster shares rare photo of son as he marks incredible achievement The Loose Women star is a mum-of-two

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster were both incredibly proud parents as their son Alastair, 16, marked an incredible achievement.

SEE: Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster stuns in gorgeous dress for menopause pledge

The teenager has been modelling for Palm Angels and posters of him posing in an open jacket, eye-catching trousers and a pair of sunglasses began getting plastered over stores. The very proud mum took to Instagram to share the news of her son's achievement, as she reshared a post from Palm Angels that featured her son. Penny wrote: "Congratulations @palmangels for the opening of their new store in Milano and it's my boy up there, so proud."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster relaxes on hammock in sprawling family garden

She then shared another photo of the poster, tagging Alastair and the brand. Penny wasn't the only proud parent as Sir Rod also shared a photo of the campaign.

READ: Penny Lancaster opens up about 'frightening' condition in heartfelt interview

MORE: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate amazing news – and look at Penny's dress

"Love @palmangels and that my boy 'wears it well'," he said.

Fans were overjoyed for Alastair, as one wrote: "I hope he feels great, cool and proud. Beautiful son," and a second posted: "Peps. He made it. Wow that’s amazing xxx."

A third added: "You must be so proud Penny and Rod of your son," while a fourth penned: "How proud you and Penny must be to see your boy on a billboard! Love the picture."

Penny and Rod were so proud of their son

Alastair has been so busy with his modelling career that he missed out when Penny shared a photo following Rod's performance at the Party at the Palace concert.

SEE: Penny Lancaster wows in flirty dress as husband Rod Stewart prepare for Jubilee concert

LOOK: Penny Lancaster looks incredible in summer shorts in rare photo with stepdaughter ahead of family celebration

In a snap shared by the Loose Women star, Rod stood in the centre, surrounded by his loved ones, like youngest son, Aidan.

Also pictured is Rod's sister Mary Stewart and two of his daughters, Kimberly and Ruby, as well as Penny's sister-in-law, Louise.

Alastair takes after father Rod in many ways

Rod, 77, is a proud father to eight children by five different mothers. He has been married to Penny since 2007 and together they share sons Aiden and Alastair.

WOW: Penny Lancaster takes a walk on the wild side in mini dress and statement boots

READ: Penny Lancaster makes impassioned plea over 'devastating' health issue

The star previously credited his wife as the key to holding together his blended family. "She is a remarkable talent for [keeping everyone together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it.

"She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.