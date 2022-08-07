Penny Lancaster wows in minidress as she shares rare photo with sons and stepchildren Rod Stewart's wife looks stunning

Penny Lancaster has been making the most of the summer with her family, as her Instagram posts over the last few weeks have proved.

The glamorous star enjoyed a trip to London with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, who performed as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the family later headed to America for a fun-filled break.

Now Penny, Rod, and their children are taking in the sun and sea in Capri, and the mum-of-two shared a gorgeous photo from their holiday at the weekend.

Posing on a boat, the snapshot showed Penny showcasing her long legs in a black miniskirt as she sat alongside her sons and two of Rod's older children.

The model and presenter beamed as she tilted her head, letting her blonde locks flow and looking so carefree in the sun-kissed picture.

To her left sat her sons Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11 and to her right sat her stepsons Sean, 41, and Liam, 27.

The star delighted fans with her latest photo

She captioned the image simply: "Sunset with the lads #sons #stepsons." The 51-year-old's fans went wild for the photo, rushing to share their compliments in the comment section.

One wrote: "Beautiful boys.. and of course you look great!!"

Others agreed, adding: "What a Handsome collection of lads (and you, of course, Penny!)," "Gorgeous family," and: "Such a beautiful photo of you all!! Memories to last forever," while many posted heart and heart-eyes emojis in response.

Penny and Rod have been married for 16 years

Last month, Penny shared details of her loved-up date night with her rock star husband.

In a photo shared with her followers, she looked stunning in another short-sleeved mini dress whilst cuddled up to Rod, who leaned his head on her shoulders as he smiled at the camera.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, were enjoying cocktails at five-star hotel The Peninsula New York, and Penny captioned the picture: "@salondeningmanila on a very hot, sultry night in New York."

