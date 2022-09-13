Penny Lancaster dons her police uniform as Queen's coffin arrives at RAF Northolt The Queen's coffin arrived at RAF Northolt on Tuesday

Penny Lancaster is a fully-qualified volunteer special constable, although fans rarely get to see her in full-uniform.

However, on Tuesday, the star found her services called upon when the Queen's coffin landed at RAF Northolt before heading to Buckingham Palace. The Loose Women star formed part of the security team who kept crowds under control as they vied to get a glimpse at Her Majesty's hearse as it headed past them to the monarch's former home.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace for the last time

Out of respect for the late royal, Penny's uniform was entirely black, with the only colour being some red on her police hat.

In photos, the star was seen talking to people in their cars and helping a lady who was in a wheelchair.

On Monday, Penny appeared on an edition of Loose Women which marked the Queen's legacy, and she was appropriately dressed in a black dress.

Penny was on crowd control

The Queen's coffin arrived at Northolt after having spent the night lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where members of the public paid their respects.

Princess Anne accompanied her late mother back, alongside her husband Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence. When they arrived at the airbase, they were met by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Penny helped members of the public

The coffin was then transported to Buckingham Palace where it was privately received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

The Queen will lie in rest in the Bow Room, and then on Wednesday the coffin will be transported to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until Her Majesty's state funeral on 19 September.

As her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace, crowds that had assembled cheered and applauded in her honour, while others were seen wiping tears away from their eyes.

