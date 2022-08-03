Coleen Rooney celebrates great personal news – fans react

Coleen Rooney won her court battle against Rebekah Vardy last week, but the mum-of-four had another reason to celebrate.

READ: Coleen Rooney breaks silence after 'difficult and stressful' Wagatha Christie case ends

Taking to Twitter, Wayne Rooney's wife shared an X-ray of her foot, captioned: "Boot's finally off after my break," accompanied by the raised hands emoji. Coleen has been wearing the boot for a good few months, including for the duration of her court case, which took place in May.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy cries in witness box during Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen hasn't spoken about how she hurt her foot, and this is the first time she's said that it was broken. Her followers were quick to send their advice.

"If the physio gives you any exercises to do make sure you do them. I gave up after a month, ten years after my break I still have trouble when wearing heels," one said.

Coleen Rooney shared a photo of her x-ray

Another sympathised, writing: "Ouch! Am sure it feels good to finally have the boot off. Get well soon."

READ: Coleen Rooney is making a Wagatha Christie documentary to tell her side of the story

This is the second good news post that Coleen has shared in the past week. She took to social media to celebrate winning her court case.

Coleen Rooney wore a boot for the duration of the court trial

In a statement, Coleen said she was "pleased" the ruling went in her favour as she reiterated that the case should not have gone to court.

Coleen Rooney is finally free of her boot

"It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others," she said.

Coleen signed off the post: "I would like to thank all of my legal team, my family, friends and everyone who supported me, including the public, through this difficult and stressful time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.