Georgia Tennant is one of the most relatable personalities on social media, and we felt her pain on Wednesday as she opened up about her "state of mind" alongside a new photo.

The mum-of-five was clearly on the go, and she shared a quick snap that suggested she might need a little more time to relax.

The actress posted an image from a cafe, which showed an empty glass behind a teacup, which she appeared to have poured orange juice into instead of tea.

The star captioned the picture: "Little insight into my state of mind…"

Her followers were quick to reassure her that she wasn't alone, even sharing details of their own similar incidents.

One commented: "I remember putting the hot water from the kettle into the coffee jar instead of the mug!"

Georgia's fans related to her predicament

Another agreed: "We've all been there. Perhaps not exactly this but we’ve been there."

A third wrote: "Took me a minute! I recently added milk to my glass of water instead of my coffee, so I feel your pain," adding a laughing emoji. A fourth simply added: "Babes, same."

Georgia was met with a flurry of fan comments about another photo she posted recently. The star shared a sweet snap of herself breastfeeding her youngest child, two-year-old daughter Birdie.

The star is such a down-to-earth mum

The 37-year-old was pictured sitting on the floor of her house, feeding her little girl, who was lying on her stomach.

The moment was a rare insight into Georgia's family life with her children Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, Doris, seven, and little Birdie, as well as Georgia's 20-year-old actor son Ty, whom she shares with Broadchurch and Doctor Who actor David.

Georgia's Instagram followers applauded her decision to normalise breastfeeding and to keep feeding for longer – as long as it still works for both mother and child.

