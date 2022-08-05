Coleen Rooney enjoys day out with sons after Wagatha Christie case verdict The star took to social media

Coleen Rooney enjoyed a sweet day out alongside her four boys Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four, on Thursday since winning her libel case against Rebekah Vardy last week.

The mother-of-four took to her social media with a sweet photo of her lovely sons lining up to buy treats from an ice cream van as they enjoyed a fun day of football.

Captioning, the sweet post, the wife of Wayne Rooney wrote: "Footy with the tribe." The post also included an impressive video of what followers appear to think is son Klay scoring a goal.

Fans flocked to comment on the heart-warming snap. One fan wrote: "Fabulous boys with a fabulous mum," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Coleen shared the sweet update with her 930,000 Instagram followers

A second added: "Fabulous photo of the boys - soooo cute." A third said: "I love how Kai is so nurturing with his brothers." A fourth wrote: "Beautiful grounded boys so close too x."

A fifth penned: "Fabulous boys with a fabulous mum." A sixth replied: "Fab striker." A seventh added: "Well done Klay."

The sweet update came just days after Coleen announced the incredible news that she was able to stop wearing her boot after breaking her foot.

Taking to Twitter, Coleen posted an X-ray of her foot, alongside the words: "Boot's finally off after my break," accompanied by the raised hands emoji.

The family-of-six recently enjoyed a holiday to Dubai

Coleen has been wearing the boot for a good few months, including for the duration of her court case, which took place in May.

The doting mother hasn't revealed her injury came about, and this was the first time she said that it was broken.

Coleen is so close to her boys

Followers couldn't wait to leave their advice and well-wishes for the star. One fan penned: "If the physio gives you any exercises to do make sure you do them. I gave up after a month, ten years after my break I still have trouble when wearing heels."

A second wrote: "Another sympathised, writing: "Ouch! Am sure it feels good to finally have the boot off. Get well soon."

