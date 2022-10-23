Exclusive: Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers talk parenthood, doing the school run and bedtime stories

In an exclusive new photoshoot with HELLO! magazine at their "forever home" in Surrey, Kimberly Wyatt and her husband, model Max Rogers, tell of their mission to lead a sustainable lifestyle with their three children, Willow, seven, Maple, five, and three-year-old Senna, as they announce exciting news of working together.

"We live near a farm where you can pick your own produce. In fact, this farm is one of the reasons we moved here six years ago. It fits in with our mission to lead a sustainable lifestyle and is a great place to take the children to show them how fruit and vegetables grow."

"It's important to love what you eat," adds Kimberly, who along with Max is mindful of climate change and sustainable fashion. "We have three kids looking up to us, so I want to leave the world in a better place for them."

Kimberly says she would like to see dance on the school curriculum

They reveal it is also their aim to build their work around their home, and spend as much time as they can with their children, "Max and I aimed to build our working lives around our home, and now work together as much as possible. I love my career but want to be there for the bedtime stories and the school run," says the singer, dancer and member of the world-famous US girl band, The Pussycat Dolls.

Max, a Pilates and bodyweight training coach, and who, like Kimberly is represented by Storm Model Management, agrees, saying: "Although I loved every minute that modelling brought me, the pandemic taught me that what I enjoy most is being at home with my wife and kids."

They’re now engaged in two exciting projects – their Kimberly Wyatt Dance Academy, and a podcast called The Fame Game, which launches on 27 October.

It is like a guidebook for would-be fame- seekers on how to navigate your way through the various perks and trappings of red carpets, paparazzi, and how to look famous.

"We live in a world where fame seems to be a barometer for success and a goal for so many people," says Kimberly. "But our advice to listeners is to focus on their talent rather than achieving fame, because your talent is ultimately what makes you interesting enough to become famous - or not."

Sharing their fitness philosophies at their dance studio is also a dream come true for the couple, as Kimberly says she would like to see dance on the school curriculum.

"Life is better when you have a purpose, and when I go into a studio with children and young people, it’s my purpose to inspire them," Kimberly tells HELLO!

"Dance is a healing way to channel emotions, and I'd also like to see it on the curriculum in schools." The family are also busy preparing a host of Halloween treats.

"It's part of our Halloween routine to take the kids to see the pumpkins growing," says Max. "Growing up in America, it was one of my favourite times of year," adds Kimberly.

To book dance lessons with Kimberly and Max, go to: KWDance.com

The Fame Game, an Insanity podcast production, is available from 27 October

