How Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt met husband Max Rogers The Pussycat Doll star is hoping to become skating champion this weekend

After weeks of fantastic routines, Dancing on Ice comes to its conclusion this Sunday and just three skaters remain in the running to become the 2022 champion.

MORE: 10 rare photos of Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's children

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta, and Kimberly Wyatt and Matt Hanretty are the finalists all hoping to wow the judges and audiences alike with their routines.

Former Pussycat Doll star Kimberly will no doubt have support from the sidelines from her husband, Max Rogers. Ahead of the final, find out about their sweet love story and what they've said about their marriage here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kimberly Wyatt shows off incredible flexibility

How did Kimberly Wyatt meet her husband Max Rogers?

Kimberly met her husband-to-be at the Clothes Show Live in Birmingham in 2011. The singer and dancer was performing on stage at the fashion event at the NEC and Max, who works as a model, was showing off his catwalk skills on stage.

Soon after, the pair began dating and two years after that, they got engaged!

MORE: Oti Mabuse heartbroken after devastating loss of family member: 'I can’t describe the pain'

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's family home is immaculate – photos

Kimberly with her husband, Max

What have Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers said about their marriage?

Both Kimberly and Max have opened up about their relationship in the past. Speaking about the moment she first laid eyes on her husband, Kimberly told the Mirror: "When I first met Max, I was backstage getting ready to perform.

"I looked around the corner and there were six hot male models. Him and his male model mates with their incredible physiques and I was a really shy person. So I could barely say 'hello' to him."

MORE: Kimberly Wyatt's star-studded wedding left bridesmaid Ashley Roberts in tears

More recently, Max opened up about his wife taking part in Dancing on Ice, admitting he was glad the ITV skating show didn't have the same 'curse' as rival show Strictly Come Dancing.

"I'd have been snooping at every training session if it was Strictly," he told the Sunday Mirror Notebook magazine. "You're thrust into an intimate environment for a long time, so if there's any attraction, sparks could fly.'

When did Kimberly Wyatt and Max get married?

Kimberly and Max tied the knot in 2014 at Great Fosters Hotel in front of a star-studded guest list including Sinitta and Ashley Roberts. The couple are also parents to three children, Willow, seven, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.