Willow Smith gets honest about personal struggle in heartfelt message to fans The singer is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith has shared her honest feelings in a new emotional message to her fans on social media.

MORE: Will Smith left in disbelief over drastic change to daughter Willow's appearance

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted footage of herself relaxing by the sea while on a beach trip, alongside a heartfelt note.

She wrote: "Just a little reminder that our value as humans doesn't lye in our external abilities or productivity. our value is innate, equal and, bestowed upon us by.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Will Smith apologise to Chris Rock after returning to the limelight

"I've been struggling with this recently & It truly breaks my heart when I allow myself to stray from that mental and emotional path.

MORE: Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's apology

MORE: Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

"Just know you are loved, naturally significant and, valuable no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I can absolutely relate to this and am so happy you’re taking time for yourself being in nature," while another wrote: "Wow thank you, I needed this so much." A third added: "I'll always be in your corner rooting for you."

Willow Smith shared a heartfelt message to her fans about 'struggles' and 'heartbreak'

Willow's message followed around the same time as her father Will Smith made a public apology via video message to Chris Rock, following their much-publicised Oscars altercation in March.

MORE: ​​Willow Smith pictured in tears in latest photo as fans send support

MORE: Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star broke his media silence with a deeply emotional video addressing his actions, appearing on camera to answer questions from fans about the life-altering moment.

The video began with words that read: "It's been a minute. Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Will Smith with daughter Willow Smith

Will then appeared onscreen wearing a baseball cap and looking downcast. "It’s all fuzzy," he said. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out."

MORE: Willow Smith sizzles in micro sweater and mini skirt in revealing new photo

MORE: Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

The star - who slapped the comedian when he made a joke about his wife, Jada's hair loss - continued: "So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk. "I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I didn't realize, I wasn't thinking how many people got hurt in that moment.

Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his three children

"I want to apologize to Chris' family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship," he said before adding that he knows the relationship may never be repaired.

MORE: Willow Smith stuns in birthday look nobody saw coming

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith stuns in sheer dress showcasing baby bump in throwback photo

Will looked down the lens of the camera as he explained: "I've spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment.

"I'm not going to try to unpack that right now. I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that's the right way to behave."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.