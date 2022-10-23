Julianne Hough poses in low-rise jeans as she 'embraces' new look She looks fabulous!

Julianne Hough has a new role, plus a brand new look, and she is embracing it all in the most chic way!

The star recently transformed herself as she prepares to take on a new project that requires a totally different – and groovy – hair look.

Despite the change, she is definitely feeling herself and her new vibe, and revealed to fans she is taking the look off the screen too.

Julianne took to Instagram to share just how much she was loving the retro transformation she received, simultaneously showing off her impressive abs.

By way of a mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress posed in low-rise bootcut jeans, perfectly fitting into the old-school era her new project is seemingly set in.

Her impressive physique was put on display as she paired the blue jeans with a cozy, white cropped turtleneck, and she amped up the 1970s vibe with her hair styled in voluminous curls and perfectly tousled bangs.

Julianne knew just how to achieve the right retro vibe

Over the photo, she wrote: "Really embracing my character, even off screen!" and signed it with "Louise xoxo," alongside a red heart emoji.

Though Julianne has given little detail of her new project besides her character's name, she announced she was taking on the role – new look and all – with a video on Instagram in which she took fans along on her hair transformation journey.

Julianne received an epic transformation

The video sees her trade her sleek honey tresses for a brighter, nearly platinum blonde color, plus it was styled into 1970s inspired bouffant waves and long curtain bangs.

Fans rushed to the comments to rave about the transformation, writing: "Omg it's soooooo good and you are soooo cute!!!" and: "Love the hair," as well as: "Jules, you can literally make the whole place shimmer," plus another fan excitedly said: "CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS NEW PROJECT."

