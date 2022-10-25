Tom Brady has spoken out in a new interview, revealing what he believes are the challenges when it comes to his continuing career in football.

In the latest episode of the Sirius XM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzegerald and Jim Gray, that debuted on Monday night, the dad-of-three was asked by Jim whether he was still loving the game today.

Giving an honest answer, he replied that he was, but opened up about the challenges it brings.

He said: "Absolutely. I was saying to Alex [Guerrero] this morning, I was doing treatment, man, it's a hard sport we've chosen and it's tough. It challenges you in every area, physically, mentally and emotionally. And certainly at this stage we're in, this is where you gotta dig deep and see what you're all about and see what kind of character you have and see what you believe in and your values as a team."

He added: "Do you stand up for each other when you face adversity or do you not? That's what we're all trying to figure out every time we take the field." The sportsman also responded to retirement rumors again, as he was asked whether he would quit if things didn't go the way he wanted to this season with Tampa Bay, following his return in March.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to be divorcing

He explained: "I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I've never, you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life.

"And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

He added: " I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”

Tom returned to football in March after retiring a month earlier

Tom is currently making headlines not only about his career, but his relationship too, as rumors are swirling that he and Gisele Bundchen - who've been married since 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian 9 - have hired divorce lawyers.

Tom and his wife—who hasn't attended any of his games this season—have also stepped out recently without their wedding rings.

Earlier this month, she left a prayer emoji comment and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," the post read.

