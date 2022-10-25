Ben Shephard reveals unexpected date for extravagant night out The Good Morning Britain presenter was at the Pride of Britain awards

Celebrities from all over the country descended on London on Monday evening as they celebrated the Pride of Britain awards, and Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard was among them.

The presenter looked incredibly smart as he headed out, but he decided to bring along an unexpected companion with him on his "date night". Sharing a photo from his taxi cab, Ben revealed that he was travelling with Sky Sports legend Chris Kamara, who looked equally as smart in an all-black suit.

"Chris_Kammy my date for @prideofsport," Ben joked in his caption.

He also shared some other photos from the night, including the pair meeting up with boxer David Haye and one where he met Jack Jarvis, who became the first man to row from mainland Europe all the way to mainland North America in a solo trip.

Ben also united with his GMB co-host, Susanna Reid, who looked sensational in a daring wrap dress and an incredibly cinched in waist.

Ben and Chris headed to the event together

Although she didn't travel with him on this occasion, Ben has been married to wife Annie since 2004, and earlier this year shared a glimpse inside their own romantic date night.

The husband-and-wife duo were pictured in front of the very glamorous bar at the Royal Opera House enjoying a lavish date night watching Professor Brian Cox's show Horizon's Live.

Captioning the post, Ben wrote: "Out on a school night! @royaloperahouse Thanks @profbriancox, what an experience! #horizonslive."

The couple duo looked so loved up in the sweet snap. Ben looked super smart in a navy blue polo top while wife Annie, appeared effortlessly beautiful in an outfit in the same shade.

