Ben Shephard took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to pay heart-warming tribute to one of his friends – and asked his followers to support her, too.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a post that featured a photo of a woman with her young daughter and captioned it: "This is my brilliant friend @lizfraser1 and her gorgeous little girl Scout."

He went on: "Her recovery journey from what she's been through is miraculous – I'm sure she will help many others who sadly find themselves in a similar position if they can find her!! So pls give her a follow and share her story."

Mum-of-four Liz is a journalist and bestselling author of the memoir Coming Clean, which is about living with an alcoholic. This isn't the first post Ben's made recently in support of one of his friends.

Last month, the kind-hearted star penned a supportive message in honour of his co-star Kate Garraway, expressing his admiration for her strength, talent, and sense of humour, especially in light of her husband Derek's battle with COVID-19.

Ben is a huge supporter of his friend Kate Garraway

Uploading a snapshot of the pair at the Loose Women studios, he sweetly wrote: "I've spent the last twenty two years working with @kategarraway, learning from Kate, cleaning up after Kate, but mostly laughing with Kate."

"The last few years have been so so tough for her, Derek and their family. It's incredibly brave that she's sharing their story but one that she's sharing for those that don't have a voice."

The star is also a devoted family man

The host of The Tipping Point went on: "I couldn't be more proud to call her a friend, and to be able to support her in any way I can. Thank you for all the messages I promise I'll pass as many on as I can."

"Very moving but so very inspirational. So very brave of Kate," one of the star's fans commented. Another added: "What an amazing lady she is and so are her loyal friends."

