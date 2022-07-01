Ben Shephard details heartbreaking experience with grief following recent loss

Ben Shephard has spoken about the grief he felt following the recent loss of a close friend during Friday's Good Morning Britain.

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare photos of wife Annie during glamorous outing

Speaking with Reverend Richard Coles about his upcoming Channel 4 documentary on grief, the 47-year-old host revealed he was completely "shocked" as he struggled to come to terms with the death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard overcome with emotion after GMB death

He explained: "I lost a very close friend recently, a really big shock, out of the blue. And it was another friend that said grief is a bit like a wave - it hits you suddenly and then it dissipates and then suddenly, randomly it comes back out of nowhere and it hits you again."

READ: Reverend Richard Coles shares heartbreaking post following death of partner

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare photo of son Jack - and cracks 'hilarious' dad joke

Ben added: "That's certainly something that I've experienced. There will be a little moment when all of a sudden I'm floored when a picture comes up or a tune comes on the radio that reminds me of my friend that we lost so dramatically and I'm back and I'm stuck in that grief."

Co-host Kate Garraway then asked the reverend: "Do you still feel that with your loss?" To which, he replied: "Yeah, I mean, at first what you think is this is something you want to get over, as if it's a cold."

Ben with Kate on Friday's GMB

His partner, David, died aged 42 in December 2019. Speaking to The Guardian a few months after the death, Richard spoke candidly about dealing with the loss, and how people have rushed to help him.

He shared: "After David died, there was a woman at the hospital who had been widowed, too. She said, 'You're going to be mad, for a while. People will never be as nice to you again as they are now, so milk it for all you can.'"

He added: "I've had to subtract David from the future and that has taken all the future with it. It’s a bit blank. I think: 'What the [expletive] am I going to do?' Play the accordion and go to bed at ten past six, I guess. Of course, it's not the end of my life. But it feels like it's over sometimes."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.