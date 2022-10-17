Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in a bikini during relaxing outing with Strictly pro dancer Luba Mushtuk The pair are very good friends

Strictly Come Dancing stars relax on Sundays, having filmed the Results Show on Saturday evening, following the live performances.

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer and Luba Mushtuk stun as they pose in bikinis during 'perfect spa day'

And it's no surprise that dancer Luba Mushtuk chose to end the week with a relaxing spa day, with none other than reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luba Mushtuk's first interview after joining Strictly

The pair headed to central London to enjoy the day together and Luba couldn't help but share a picture of them inside a sauna.

RELATED: Matt Goss' Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence after exit from show

READ: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Hamza's perfect Salsa, Helen's unfair scores and the next celebrity exit

In the snap, Luba and Rose can be seen in bikinis whilst at Bath House in Belgravia. They are also each wearing a hat to prevent their head from overheating and protect their hair.

Luba and Rose posed in their bikinis during a relaxing day out

"Back to our favourite place @banya.in.belgravia," Luba captioned the photo, which also shows them enjoying a cup of tea.

It seems like the duo chose the Parenie Ritual treatment, which according to their website, consists of spending time in "a private steam room where your banshchik [attendant] will throw water on the stove to achieve the optimum temperature and humidity.

"He [the banshchik] will then use supple, soaked leaf veniks to capture the steam, driving it onto and massaging your body."

The pair became really good friends when Rose took part on the show

The Parenie has lots of benefits, such as promoting weight loss, removing harmful toxins, rejuvenating the skin and improving the metabolism. "The aroma of the leaves is restorative and profoundly relaxing," the website adds.

Friends of Luba loved the rare personal snap, with former Strictly star Michelle Visage commenting: "I'm joining next time!"

A fan added: "Nice to see you together enjoying your favourite place and each other Always love your hats," whilst another remarked: "My fave duo miss seeing you two together so much."