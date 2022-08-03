Rebel Wilson is so proud of her 'girl' Ramona after exciting new venture The Pitch Perfect star has been dating her girlfriend since January

Rebel Wilson played the role of best supporting girlfriend this week when she shared her pride over her partner, Ramona Agruma's latest venture.

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Stories to share a shot from Ramona's sustainable fashion company, Lemon Ve Limon after it branched out into kidswear. The photo sees a young girl modeling a blue hooded sweater with blue and pink ties.

Captioning the sweet image, Rebel gushed: "My girl now crushing it with kids wear!" She also tagged Ramona and Lemon Ve Limon in the post.

Ramona founded the company, which focuses on affordability and comfort, in 2021, just one year before she met her now-girlfriend, Rebel. The Australian actress introduced her fans to Ramona on 9 June during Pride month.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the pair.

Rebel shared her support for Ramona's new clothing line

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners. Ramona had made several appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship.

Just weeks before she revealed her girlfriend, Rebel admitted she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

The couple went public in June

She added: "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were sometimes that I was probably putting up with that [and] I shouldn't have. So, it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

