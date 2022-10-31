Keith Lemon pays very loving tribute to wife Jill with never-before-seen photos The TV favourite took to Instagram

Keith Lemon has taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of his wife Jill Carter for the sweetest reason.

The 49-year-old – real name Leigh Francis – posted a video reel featuring a number of snapshots of the couple.

He wrote in the caption: "Happy anniversary to my most favourite and best! 30 years together 19 married! How time flys when ya madly in love! I've fed the dog, see ya when I'm back from @gmb love you loads and loads xxx [sic]."

The couple were married at Allerton Castle on 30 October 2002 – and, as such, a number of the photos show them dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

Keith paid a loving tribute to his wife Jill

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment on the post and send their best wishes to the pair. "Icons," wrote comedian Katherine Ryan while Tamzin Outhwaite said: "Happy anniversary guys xxx." "Happy Anni you gorgeous pair… two of the absolute bestest, right there," added Natalie Pinkham.

Last year, Keith gave a very rare interview about his personal life and spoke about his long-term love.

The sweet couple have been married since 2002

Chatting to the MailOnline, Keith described his spouse as his "rock" and gushed about her many fantastic qualities. He said: "Everyone thinks that we wake up and the comedy starts, but it's not like that. She sees the real me, the grumpy me.

"She holds it together for in the family, Jill is an amazing woman," he continued. "Jill does everything, she is the best. I love everything about her. She is so special and is a brilliant mum to our kids."

Keith describes Jill as his 'rock'

Gushing over his beautiful wife - who many in the past have compared to Princess Kate - he added: "When everyone meets her, they say 'he is punching'. Why would I want to date anyone who looks like me? Everyone should punch above their weight when they are dating!"

Keith and beauty therapist Jill have been together since 1991. They struck up a romance when they were 19 and 16, respectively.

