Keith Lemon kisses wife Jill in extremely rare photo - and fans are obsessed The Celebrity Juice host shares his two children with wife Jill

Keith Lemon surprised his fans after sharing a rare Instagram picture with his wife Jill.

The romantic snap, which had the words "Happy Valentine's" emblazoned across it, saw the couple lock lips during a passionate embrace. "Have a lovely day x," the Celebrity Juice host simply wrote.

The heartwarming post was immediately inundated with comments, with one follower writing: "Coolest loveliest funniest couple." Another remarked: "Lovely to see a picture of your beautiful wife, happy Valentine's Day xx." A third person said: "Awww. Lovely lovely couple."

The Through the Keyhole presenter, whose real name is Leigh Francis, lives in London with his wife Jill and their two children. The couple, who met when they were teenagers, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in October.

The dad-of-two previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun."

Keith shared this cute snap with his wife Jill

He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

Keith tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, but in 2017 he shared a touching public tribute to his wife.

Alongside a photo taken of the couple on their way to Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party, he wrote: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids. xxxxxxxxxx." He then simply wrote: "Love you very much Mrs Francis."

