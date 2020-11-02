Keith Lemon's wife Jill looks identical to Winona Ryder in new photo

Keith Lemon's wife Jill has been likened to the Duchess of Cambridge on numerous occasions in the past, but she bore a striking resemblance to another famous face this weekend. Both Keith and Jill pulled out all the stops on Sunday in celebration of Halloween, choosing to hold a Stranger Things celebration.

A photo shared on Keith's Instagram account shows the Celebrity Juice star in full costume as a 'Demagorgan' – the monster that lives in the Upside Down. Jill, meanwhile, is channelling Winona Ryder's character, Joyce Byers, and the resemblance was uncanny!

Through The Keyhole presenter Keith - whose real name is Leigh Francis – married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly.

Keith, 47, tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, but in 2017 he shared a touching public tribute to his wife.

Alongside a photo taken of the couple on their way to Jonathan Ross' annual Halloween party, he wrote: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx." He then simply wrote: "Love you very much Mrs Francis."

In a rare interview as himself, Leigh revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. He told The Sun: "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal.

“You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun… My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am - I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

