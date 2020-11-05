Keith Lemon opens up life with daughters Matilda and Dolly in rare interview The Celebrity Juice host shares his two children with wife Jill Carter

While Keith Lemon is renowned for his larger-than-life personality when it comes to his personal life, he is far more private.

However, on Good Morning Britain back in May, the Celebrity Juice host opened up about his family as he discussed their experience in the first lockdown.

Keith shares rare footage of his daughter at home

Chatting to host Ben Shephard, Keith revealed he had taken charge of the art lessons in their household when it came to homeschooling his young daughters Matilda and Dolly. "Who is doing the homeschooling, is it you or your wife [Jill Carter]?" Ben asked. "I'm good at doing the art lessons, failing that, I say, 'Put this on in front of the camera and say these words' as I'm very private," he joked.

Keith Lemon and his wife Jill Carter are doting parents to daughters Matilda and Dolly

The Through the Keyhole presenter and his wife live in London with their children, and celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary in October. The TV star met Jill when he was a teenager, and they tied the knot in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The star's real name is Leigh Francis, and goes by 'Keith' when in character.

The dad-of-two previously revealed that Jill managed to convince him to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun.

"You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

Keith is the alter-ego of Leigh Francis

Keith's friends and family are the only people who know Leigh in real life, and his former Celebrity Juice co-star Fearne Cotton previously opened up about what he's really like. Talking to the Metro, she said: "In real life he’s quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters.

"He’s a hyper-creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh." Fearne also said that Keith is the "opposite of his character" and that as a result, people get confused when they meet him in real life. "He might not want to have a selfie," she said.

