Keith Lemon might be one of TV's larger-than-life personalities - but in reality, actor Leigh Francis is incredibly private.

Fans were delighted therefore when he took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a very rare family photo.

The star, 48, posted a sweet snapshot showing him with his mother, Pat, and wrote: "Finally reunited with my lovely mum! Have a great Monday! Right let's get to that cinema! Then the pub, and theatre!"

Leigh has a very close relationship with his mum and often involves her in his projects. She previously appeared in a hilarious video on his Instagram to announce they were teaming up for a TV show – but she couldn't remember the name!

Leigh shared a new photo taken with his mum, Pat

"Breakfast with me mum - got a new telly show on @channel4 coming very soon! My mums in it with me and @annarichardso she can't for the life of her remember what the title is though. It's The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft," Keith wrote in the caption.

The popular TV star has been happily married to wife Jill Carter since October 2002 and together they share two daughters, Matilda and Dolly.

The TV star with his wife, Jill Carter

The couple keep their marriage and their children out of the spotlight, and the star even prefers to conduct his interviews under the guise of his alter-ego, Keith.

In a rare interview as himself, Leigh revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself.

Leigh as his alter-ego, Keith Lemon

He told The Sun: "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal. You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun…

"My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am - I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

