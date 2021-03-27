Keith Lemon shares rare photos with wife Jill – and they look so in love The Celebrity Juice star has been married for 19 years

Keith Lemon tends to keep his private life to himself, but he made an exception on Saturday to pay tribute to his wife, Jill.

The Celebrity Juice star posted a series of loved-up photos of the couple in honour of Jill's birthday, which he accompanied with a sweet message.

"To my bestest and most favourite Appy birfday! Have a lovely day! Big love xxxx," he wrote in his typical jokey style.

The photos include the couple posing together on red carpets and dressed up as Batman and the Joker for Halloween. Keith also included a larger, single shot of Jill.

Celebrity friends were quick to send their own birthday wishes, with Nadia Sawalha cheekily writing: "Ahhhh beautiful woman... what did you do to deserve her!!! Happy birthday lovely Jill!"

Keith paid a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram

Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Happy birthday you gorgeous woman." While Jenny Powell added: "Beautiful girl inside and out."

Keith's fans also marked the occasion, with many leaving red heart emojis in the comment section, and others complimenting Jill on her beauty.

Keith – whose real name is Leigh Francis – married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly.

While he doesn't often post images of his family, back in 2019, Keith marked Valentine's Day with a sweet photo of his wife – and fans couldn't help but compare her to Kate Middleton!

Fans have previously mistaken Keith's wife for Kate Middleton

"I thought it was Kate Middleton," one fan replied to the close-up photo of Jill. "Prince William might be jealous," another joked.

In 2017, they stepped out for Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary.

Keith shared two photos of the pair in their fancy dress costumes with the heartfelt message: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx. Love you very much Mrs Francis."

