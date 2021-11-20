Keith Lemon shares rare insight into 30-year romance with wife Jill

He's known for having a larger than life personality and crude sense of humour, but it turns out that deep down Keith Lemon is something of a sweetheart!

The comedian, best known for hosting hilarious game show Celebrity Juice on ITV2, spoke glowingly about his wife of 19 years, Jill Carter, this week in a rare interview about his personal life.

Chatting to the Mail Online, Keith described his spouse as his "rock" and gushed about her many fantastic qualities. He said: "Everyone thinks that we wake up and the comedy starts, but it's not like that. She sees the real me, the grumpy me.

"She holds it together for in the family, Jill is an amazing woman," he continued. "Jill does everything, she is the best. I love everything about her. She is so special and is a brilliant mum to our kids."

Keith and Jill have been together since the early nineties

Gushing over his beautiful wife - who many in the past have compared to the Duchess of Cambridge - he added: "When everyone meets her, they say 'he is punching'. Why would I want to date anyone who looks like me? Everyone should punch above their weight when they are dating!"

Keith – whose real name is Leigh Francis – and beauty therapist Jill have been together since 1991. They struck up a romance when they were 19 and 16, respectively.

They tied to knot in an intimate ceremony at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire in October 2002, meaning next year they will celebrate their milestone platinum anniversary. They are now proud parents of two daughters, Matilda and Dolly, and live in North London.

Keith has previously shared a public tribute to his wife, when he took to Twitter to post a snap of the couple with a caption which read: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx… Love you very much Mrs Francis." He also recently shared a photo of them surrounding in a heart on Valentine's Day, and wrote: "To Mrs F xxxxxxxxxx love you!

