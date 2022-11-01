Tess Daly's husband has taken to Instagram to share his heartbreak with fans.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's palatial home and pool is in a league of its own

TV star Vernon Kay posted a moving tribute on social media following the death of a dear friend, alongside a snapshot of the pair together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon Kay announces new ITV presenting role

He wrote in the caption: "I'm absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of my friend Ian.

READ: Tess Daly's fans seriously divided as husband Vernon Kay unveils HUGE tattoo

MORE: Tess Daly prepares for heartbreak over daughter Phoebe

"Ian was the close protection for all the @fiaformulae family but for me much more…Ian was the guy who looked after me when I was scouted by @selectmodellondon in Dec 96' at the Clothes Show Live. 26yrs ago.

Vernon shared a heartfelt tribute to his late friend

"We had a tight bond that's unique with friends. Ian you'll be greatly missed. Sending my love to his family. RIP."

READ: Strictly's Tess Daly looks ageless in rare wedding photos with Vernon Kay

MORE: Vernon Kay and Tess Daly fairytale wedding day - all the photos

Fans were quick to reach out and offer their condolences. "Ian was a lovely guy and I've known him for many years. He always spoke fondly of you. Sending my love to you at this sad time x," shared one.

Tess and Vernon with their two girls

A second added: "Rip Ian, when I met him, I could instantly tell how close you both were, very sad news." A third said: "I can't believe it, such a huge loss for us all, I'll miss his bear hugs."

READ: Tess Daly shares intimate insight into family time with husband Vernon Kay

MORE: Tess Daly sparks sweet fan reaction after sharing pregnancy throwback

It appears that Vernon is currently away on a winter holiday with his eldest daughter, 18-year-old Phoebe. Tess and Vernon are also parents to Amber, 13.

Vernon recently enjoyed a trip to Iceland with Phoebe

The pair have travelled to Iceland together to see the Northern Lights, with Vernon sharing a few select snapshots on Instagram in recent days. "Couple of days in Iceland with Phoebes!!" he captioned one recent post. "What an amazing trip!!"

The short holiday was perhaps in celebration of Phoebe's recent landmark birthday. She turned 18 on 17 October, with Tess paying a loving tribute to her firstborn on Instagram.

The teen recently celebrated her 18th

"Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today!" she wrote. "Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.