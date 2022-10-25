Victoria Beckham: Why David insisted on lining up to pay tribute to the Queen She spoke on Watch What Happens Live about her husband's heartfelt decision

Victoria Beckham spoke proudly about her husband David Beckham's decision to line up alongside crowds of people for 13 hours to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The former Spice Girl, 48, was asked about the pro footballer's heartfelt tribute during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, October 25.

Host Andy Cohen quizzed the fashion designer on what her husband, 47, had told her about his experience that day and why it was important for him to wait alongside thousands of others instead of opting for VIP treatment and skipping the long line.

"Well, they offered him to jump the queue, but for him it was something that it meant so much to him and he felt so honored to be there and so humbled to be there," she explained.

Victoria Beckham also spoke about the Spice Girls and her fashion and beauty lines on WWHL

"He thoroughly enjoyed being in that queue, he said he met some amazing people and it was just what he felt that he had to do to show respect," Victoria continued. "And he said it was an incredible, incredible thing to do and something that he's so glad he did."

"I thought that was such a beautiful thing," Andy, 54, responded.

As previously reported, David joined thousands of members of the public as they lined up through London to see the late monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall on September 16.

Wearing a dark suit and tie, a white shirt and a flat cap, he was among several celebrities including Tilda Swinton who also paid their respects to the Queen.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards praised "superstar VIP" David, saying, "he was in the queue for many hours — and good for him."

The somber-looking father of four was unable to hide his emotions as he finally made his way inside Westminster Hall after his 13-hour wait and was visibly moved as he briefly stopped in front of Her Majesty's coffin.

"It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left," David told ITV News. "I think it'll take a long time to understand [the Queen's death] because I think Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways."

