Denise Richards leaves fans worried during hair treatment video

Denise Richards helped a friend out during the week, as she performed a DIY hair coloring treatment for her.

READ: Denise Richards reveals why she really divorced Charlie Sheen in explosive interview

In a clip, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was helping friend Pammy change her hair color and was midway through the procedure. "When the table turns guys!" Pammy enthused: "Miss Denise Richards here helping me apply my hair color on our day off. We are working on location." Denise then whispered: "I hope I don't screw it up!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Richards sparks concern with beauty video

Although the star reassured fans that everything went smoothly, sharing that her friend said it "came out great" fans were concerned for her hands as she applied the coloring agent without gloves.

SEE: Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers look so loved up in romantic beachside snap

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards breaks silence over daughter's car crash: 'The call you never want'

One cautioned: "Your fingers are going to burn a lil without gloves," and a second commented: "First things first, ya need to put on gloves."

A third added: "Nice thing to do for a friend but you should've worn gloves," and a fourth shared: "Denise you need gloves girl!!!"

Fans worried about her lack of gloves

The World Is Not Enough star did respond to one fan, revealing she did have a pair of gloves, but that she was saving them for when she went for a "fake tan".

READ: Denise Richards' teenage daughter Lola pens emotional message after car accident

MORE: Denise Richards joins OnlyFans a week after teen daughter signs up for account

But despite the concern, many applauded the job that she did on her friend, with one saying she could even turn her hand to being a hair stylist.

Denise used to be a star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Being a mom-of-three, Denise will have had plenty of opportunities to be a stylist, but in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year, she shared her worries for when her girls entered into relationships.

READ: Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

MORE: Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen reconnect after agonizing fallout

"It's hard, I will never forget my first love," she shared, "and when we broke up, I will never forget my Dad, when I was crying, he came into my room and said, 'I have to tell you this is not the first time you will feel like this,' and I thought, 'And this is supposed to make me feel better?'

"But he was right, and when you are older you have more wisdom and you get it, but at that age it's the end of the world.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.