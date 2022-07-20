Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers look so loved up in romantic beachside snap The pair married in 2018

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers have proven once again to be couple goals as they shared a romantic beachside selfie.

The World Is Not Enough star took to her Instagram earlier in the week to share the loved-up selfie who saw her and her husband sharing a kiss on the beach, before they both flashed huge smiles at the camera, and Aaron gave a thumbs up. The pair were wearing suitable attire for their trip out as Denise styled an elegant black hoodie and Aaron went with a gray top and cap.

She sweetly wrote: "Happy Monday…" and a trip to the beach is certainly the best way to start the week.

Her followers loved the images, as one posted: "You both ooze happiness," and a second shared: "You look BEAUTIFUL!"

A third added: "Hope you have the best week Denise!" while a fourth commented: "Greetings from Greece, beautiful couple!!!" and a fifth labelled the pair "cuties".

Denise started her week off with a kiss

Last year, the pair were hailed as "couple goals" as they stood in the beautiful hills of Los Angeles as the setting sun created the perfect backdrop for the couple.

Denise wore a beautiful white floor-length dress as she planted a kiss on Aaron's cheek. Aaron opted to go for a black jacket and shirt, alongside some blue jeans.

Denise posted the snap to promote Coming 2 America, which stars her friend Garcelle Beauvais.

"Hubby & I getting ready for the virtual premiere of COMING 2 AMERICA," the Love Actually actress posted. "My beautiful & talented friend @garcelle is in it," she added.

The pair don't mind a PDA

Denise's fans went wild for the post, and lavished the loved-up pair with praise. "You 2 are couple goals. Absolutely beautiful," wrote one fan.

Another fan added: "Gorgeous couple! Love you Denise!" while a third posted: "You two are such a good looking couple and such supportive friends."

A different follower who admired the couple wrote: "You two are beautiful together" while another added: "Now THAT'S a power couple!"

Others loved seeing Denise so supportive of her friend, with one writing: "Friends who support friends!" alongside some clapping emojis, and another said: "She is the meaning of a true friend."

