Exclusive: Denise Richards breaks silence over daughter's car crash: 'The call you never want' Lola, 17, crashed in the mountains

Denise Richards has broken her silence over her daughter's car crash, sharing how "grateful" she is that everyone is "safe".

Denise and Charlie Sheen's daughter Lola, 17, drove her Volkswagen into an embankment in LA last week while driving with three passengers. Speaking to HELLO!, Denise revealed that the phone call was one "you never want as a parent".

"Lola is very good, it is very scary - that is not the phone call you ever want as a parent but we are grateful and lucky," she shared. "Everyone is good, healthy and safe."

A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed that the police and the California Highway Patrol worked together after receiving reports about a car going "over the edge" on a road near the Santa Monica mountains on 28 June.

"Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision," a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said, adding that Lola's vehicle did not roll over a cliff.

Several days later Lola took to her Instagram Stories to share a breathtaking photo of her picturesque surroundings, which she captioned: "You are loved. Be kind to yourself and your mind. You're right where you need to be, embrace it all."

Denise shared this picture earlier in 2022 of Lola with her licence

It was only in January that Lola got her license, with her mom celebrating her daughter's achievement with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the teenager proudly holding up her paperwork while standing next to a white Volkswagen sedan.

"Woohoo! Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my Lola getting her drivers license! I'm so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!" Denise, 51, wrote at the time.

Denise stars in the new Freevee movie

Denise spoke to HELLO! during promo for her new film Love, Accidentally, which sees her playing the boss of two career-driven executives Alexa and Jason - played by Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell - who are hoping to win a promotion.

But when Alexa sends a text to a wrong number, the two spark up an anonymous relationship via text with neither aware of who the other really is.

Love, Accidentally is out on Amazon Freevee on 15 July.