Celine Dion confirms new movie and music following recent health setbacks The My Heart Will Go On songstress has been out of the public eye for the year

Fans of Celine Dion have been worried for the star who has spent a considerable amount of time out of the spotlight due to health issues.

But on Wednesday, the I Drove All Night hitmaker announced a major comeback, revealing that she would be starring in a new film alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and that she would be releasing new music for the project. The singer shared two shots from the movie, including one showing her and Sam deep in discussion.

The other photo showed Sam's character alongside Priyanka Chopra on a date.

In the caption, the singer's team wrote: "See you at the movies! Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!). – Team Celine."

Her followers went into overdrive as one enthused: "OMG! I can't wait," and a second shared: "Can we fastforward to May...."

A third posted: "IM CRYING WE MISSED YOU SM," while a fourth commented: "OMG YOURE GORGEOUS AND WE WILL ALL BE WATCHING."

Celine will soon be returning!

It was in October 2021 when Celine revealed that her ill health meant she would be delaying her Las Vegas shows, but she's not taken to the stage since.

The much-loved superstar has had to tearfully cancel and postpone numerous tour dates due to "persistent muscle spasms," leaving both her and her fans devastated.

In January 2022, she then canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

A glimmer of hope was give in May, when Celine announced that the new dates for the Courage tour in Europe had arrived, with the leg kicking off on 24 February in Prague and continuing till October.

