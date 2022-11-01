Celine Dion receives heartfelt recognition live on-air amid health troubles and canceled shows The Power of Love singer received all the love

Celine Dion's fans have been waiting with eager anticipation for months to resume her time on stage as she continues to deal with personal troubles.

The singer revealed last year that due to "persistent muscle spasms," she had to delay the opening of her Las Vegas residency and cancel dates of her North American tour.

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

As she recovers and regains her strength, she received a special tribute from the cast of NBC's Today Show for their Halloween special episode.

The hosts paid homage to some of the most iconic acts of the Vegas strip, and it was Jenna Bush Hager who took on the mantle of repping for Celine.

She dressed up as the legendary songstress for the show, complete with a crystal-studded silver gown, sheer cape, nude lip, and long hair.

As the highest earning musical act on the strip as far as modern residencies go, Celine was a perfect subject to be part of the spectacle, and Jenna included a musical performance, too.

Jenna dressed up as Celine for Today's Halloween special

She sang along, with great gusto, to It's All Coming Back to Me Now, even saying later to her co-hosts: "That was my voice. I'm sure I teased some people because I sounded just like Celine."

Praising Jenna's unrecognizable transformation, her co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to Instagram to share a carousel of entertaining photos. Alongside the string of snaps, the presenting duo penned: "Ladies and gentlemen, @jennabhager as Celine Dion."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Nobody does costumes like the Today Show," whilst a second penned: "I'm so here for this!!"

"Beautiful, as always! But I think you look like Trisha Yearwood!" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Nailed it!" followed by a red heart emoji.

The tribute was to the singer's status as a Vegas strip staple

Ardent fans of Celine are hoping that the new dates that were announced for her European Courage tour are a sign of her gradual return to the stage, although her Vegas residency still remains uncertain.

