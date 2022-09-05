Emily Ratajkowski reacts to ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard split with empowering video The model made a comment about 'ugly men'

Model Emily Ratajkowski took to TikTok on Sunday to jump on social media's latest "He's a 10 but…" trend, seemingly throwing shade at her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after their explosive split.

Bikini-clad Emily looked phenomenal in a red triangle bikini, embracing her natural beauty glow with a makeup-free look. Letting her brunette tresses cascade past her shoulders, the star lip-synced to the lyrics: "How can I say this in a friendly way?" from Digga D & Still Brickin's song Pump 101.

The mother-of-one added her duet to a clip of another TikTok user's video, which proclaimed: "When he thinks he's a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men."

Emily added in the comments: "For legal reasons this is a joke," sparking a major reaction amongst fans who were certain her cryptic video was a dig at her former husband.

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in 2018

"Emily this is god tier breakup behaviour," one TikTok user commented, as another penned: "Can't even call this shade it's just facts."

"YESSSSSSSS it's ok babes we were all wondering how he bagged you," added a third supporter, as a fourth quipped: "My favourite divorcée".

The model, 31, filed for a divorce with her husband of three years after reports of his serial infidelity led the couple to separate.

The star has been a relatively closed book when it comes to sharing the details of her divorce, but further fueled speculation about Sebatian's alleged cheating when she 'liked' a number of tweets about the reports.

The couple welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in 2021

The couple tied the knot in an unexpected ceremony in a courthouse in New York back in 2018. Confirming their nuptials, Emily surprised fans with an Instagram Story simply stating, "got married today".

Emily and Sebastian had only been dating publicly for two months at the time, and kept their wedding an intimate affair with select close friends and family on the guestlist.

