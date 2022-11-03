Will Smith inundated with support from fans as he details 'life-changing' comeback with new film The star's next film premieres in December

Will Smith is opening up about the transformative time he had while filming his comeback film, Emancipation, following his Oscars controversy with Chris Rock earlier this year.

MORE: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith mark double celebration involving daughter Willow

The actor is gearing up to premiere his first movie since the night in March he slapped Chris, for which he was promptly banned from the Academy for a decade.

The incident led to a four month hiatus from the star, having returned to public life and social media in late May, and now he is opening up about the "life-changing" experience that was filming the upcoming movie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith continues his social media comeback with comical post

MORE: Will Smith's $42m home cinema is so epic it could be a movie theatre - see unexpected details

Will took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his recent return to New Orleans, where he filmed the heart-wrenching historical drama.

In honor of the upcoming release, which is through Apple TV+ on 9 December, he gave students from Dillard University an exclusive first look at his comeback project, and sat down with them to discuss it.

He shared clips from his visit, during which the students welcomed him with exciting cheers and applause.

The actor was welcomed with open arms

In his caption on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you New Orleans! It was a life changing experience filming #Emancipation in your backyard last year - and I was honored to be able to return last night to show the film to such an amazing, inspiring group of young people."

MORE: Willow Smith shares incredible adoption news in heartfelt family message

MORE: Willow Smith rocks double denim for rare date night out

His followers were just as excited to see him back in the spotlight promoting his new film, and took to the comments section to express their excitement and anticipation over seeing him on the silver screen again.

The trailer for the upcoming drama

They wrote: "I am so happy to see you back and amongst the people. Whether it’s to promote your new project or whatever, it's good to see you back and at it again," and: "Proud that you are fighting your way back in this kind of society," as well as: "I can't wait to see it!!" plus another fan wrote: "Man it's so good to see you back."

The plot of the film follows Peter, an enslaved Black man, who "flees a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He has to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.