Julianne Hough has double wardrobe mishap - and you won't believe it

Julianne Hough shared a candid update on Thursday showing her suffering a double major wardobe mishap as she went for a "puppy break."

Filming herself as she entered an open back van, the star confessed she lost her shoe en route to giving the most adorable puppies, Nala and Scooter a big cuddle. The professional dancer then proceeded to get covered in fur!

Talking to the camera she said: "Ok…oh my shoe came off! It's time for a puppy break! I'm coming in hot… you guys are all wet! Uh oh I'm in costume. Oh my goodness, whether it's puppies or babies, I'm just going to snatch you all, oh my goodness, I'm absolutely dead."

The bundles of fluff were so excited to see here and were desperate to be cuddled by the star who was rocking a green silk shirt and a pair of dark blue trousers that eventually got completely covered in dog hair.

Julianne later posed for a selfie with the pups

Julianne didn't seem to mind, as In the following clip, she said: "I can't even handle it you guys are so cute!"

The incredible update came just after the star was spotted showing off her incredible living room in her fabulous New York townhouse.

The star took to Instagram to share with fans a small exercise routine that saw her stretching her toned physique, all the while showing off the incredible lounge space.

Nala and Scooter are so sweet

The gorgeous room was adorned with opposite-facing mustard sofas, and Julianne had set up a small table in the middle for her to work from.

But it was behind her that the main detail was, as she had a jaw-dropping shelving unit that took up most of the wall and featured angled walls.

The unit was filled to the brim with books, alongside some antiquities that Julianne was using to add extra accents to her home.

One fan commented: "Looks like a cozy hideaway," while a second shared: "Loving this room with yellow sofas!!"

