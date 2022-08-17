Ronan Keating gushes about wife Storm 'stealing his heart' for this special reason

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have marked their seventh wedding anniversary, and the couple couldn't help but gush about their romance.

The One Show host - who married the Australian producer in August 2015 - shared an especially loving message on Instagram, much to his fans' delight.

Sharing a series of pictures of his wife, Ronan remarked: "She only went and stole my heart. Happy Anniversary to my magnificent Wife Stormy. 7 years married 10 years strong 70 more please.

"I adore you and all you are. Strong loving courageous. You are an incredible role model for all the kids and a special mum to all. I don't want a day without you in it baby. #LuckyMan #happyanniversary [sic]."

His wife Storm went on to pay tribute and included a quote from Italian poet Torquato Tasso which read: "Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing."

Ronan shared this post in honour of his wedding anniversary

She explained: "When I first read these words I immediately thought of you @rokeating and how this sums us up. Unconditional. Uncensored. Unlimited. Effortless. Timeless love [heart emoji]."

Her message continued: "Happy anniversary baby, I couldn't adore you, our family and our life together any more than I do. Because everything is wrapped in so much love that it gives me a happiness and strength that can defeat any battle, and the gratefulness in my heart overcomes any bad luck.

Storm uploaded this sweet post

"I look in the mirror every day and I can see we're getting older with those grey hairs poking through and the ever deepening lines, but it makes me smile. I have no fear of growing old with you… my heart is full and your hand is all I need as we journey through the rest of our lives together. One day our bodies will inevitably start to fail us, but our love will be young forever. Sx."

In response, Ronan replied: "My heart, my world. Love you Like I never knew I could."

The couple met when they were both working on The X Factor Australia, and have been together for a decade, tying the knot on 17 August 2015. They have since welcomed two children: son Cooper, five, and daughter Coco, two.

