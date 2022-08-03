Ronan Keating's wife Storm looks incredible in daring neon pink bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Storm Keating looked absolutely flawless in new pictures shared by her husband Ronan Keating.

The One Show host took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into their summer holiday in Turkey with their two children.

WATCH: Storm Keating celebrates daughter Coco's first birthday

"No filter no stress just sun, fun, water and family. Thank you Turkey you never disappoint," the former pop star wrote in the caption.

Storm, 40, stunned fans in her neon pink bikini which she teamed with oversized sunglasses. The daring swimwear featured tiny straps and a seriously plunging neckline.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Beautiful family photo." Another remarked: "Absolutely gorgeous photo." A third post read: "Gorgeous pic of @stormykeating, Cooper and Coco So lovely to hear you are enjoying your well-deserved holiday having a fantastic time xx."

Storm looks incredible in her neon pink bikini

The family getaway comes as Storm and Ronan approach their seventh wedding anniversary on 17 August. Since tying the knot, the couple have welcomed two children: son Cooper, five, and daughter Coco, two.

They exchanged vows in front of 170 family members, friends and some of the most important guests were Ronan's older children. His son Jack was his best man while daughters Missy and Ali were Storm's maid of honour and flower girl.

"It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan told HELLO! at the time. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

Storm added of her new husband: "I have never met another human being that understands me, loves me and needs me like you do. They say there are many fish in the sea, but I don't believe that. Yes, there are many people in this world, but to find all these elements in your soulmate, there can only be one."

