GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton is glowing in beautiful beach photo ahead of her wedding The star is set to walk down the aisle

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has a huge weekend ahead of her as she's set to wed her fiance, Tom Werner and she couldn't be more excited.

Ahead of her big day, she paid tribute to someone very special with photos and kind words on Instagram.

MORE: Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway

The GMA star shared several snapshots with her friend and wished her a happy birthday. She wrote: "After today we will be connected for LIFE! Happy birthday @mollanderson You are a gift to my/ our world and we love you so much! Ready for a little party tonight??#happybirthday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton looks phenomenal during workout

One stand out image was of the pair posing on the beach, wrapped up against the wintery day but both looking radiant.

Fans commented: "Beautiful day for a beautiful bride. Enjoy every second. The day goes too fast but I know you will cherish the reason for your celebration," and, "Have an amazing wedding. Perfect day to get married on cape cod," while a third said: "Dr. Jen you are so gorgeous on every level."

WOW: Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton details her agonizing recovery from 'severe' back pain

They only announced their engagement earlier this year after he proposed on New Year's Eve.

Jennifer wished her friend a happy birthday

The ABC News chief medical correspondent and the television producer were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend.

Tom surprised Jennifer by proposing while they were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date.

"I said yes!" Ashton wrote next to an Instagram photo of the couple. At the time, her left hand was hidden, but she has since shown off a dazzling diamond rock.

Tom is the chairman of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, which aims to make a difference in the lives of youth, Veterans, families and communities in need by improving their health, educational and recreational opportunities.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.