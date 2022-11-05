Melanie Griffith looks unrecognizable after head-turning transformation The star caused quite the stir

Melanie Griffith's strawberry blonde locks were nowhere to be seen in new photos which left fans amazed.

The star dressed up for a birthday party and ditched her trademark tresses for something entirely different. Melanie, 65, dressed up as Kris Jenner complete with a short, dark wig and a perfect pout.

She shared photos on Instagram and depicted the Kardashian momager with ease. Fans were blown away by her appearance, with many no recognizing her.

They commented: "You look Gorgeous with that hairstyle! Very flattering," and, "I had to look twice. You look great," and a third added: "This hair looks amazing on you."

Melanie explained the outfit in the caption which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRIS! I love you soooo much. Kourtney threw a wonderful birthday dinner with all of Kris’s daughters and BFF’s and to surprise her, we all dressed up as Kris! Here I am glamming and hamming it up on my way to her. Soooooo much fun."

Melanie's all-black outfit also showed off her trim physique which she works hard to maintain.

Melanie's fans went wild for her Kris Jenner impersonation

The Working Girl actress caused a stir among her fans last year when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a black bikini while sunning on a luxury yacht – and she then revealed how she keeps her body and mind in such tip-top condition.

Taking to her Instagram account, Melanie shared several stunning photos that revealed she frequents Vivamayr resort Altaussee in Austria, a "modern and luxurious" health center overlooking Lake Alatussee which promises "relaxation, healing, and well-being".

Posing in a pair of skintight leggings by the lake, Melanie's age-defying appearance was clear to see. "Viva Forever @vivamayraltaussee. This has been the most magical time for me! The Cure is life-changing. I feel rejuvenated, younger, sparkly," she captioned the photos.

Melanie recently celebrated her 65th birthday

Melanie isn't the only A-list star who frequents the resort. Rebel Wilson has credited it with kickstarting her "year of health", and was even there when Melanie visited.

Vivamayr boasts 60 rooms, all with picturesque mountain or lake views. The center has a lavish spa, tennis courts, biking, and running trails for guests to stay active during their stay.

