Michael Douglas' huge change to appearance left fans stunned The actor is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas' bold new look raised plenty of questions from his fans earlier this year - and they're still talking about it now.

In October, the Oscar winning actor ditched his grey tresses for long, ginger locks and he proudly displayed his appearance on Instagram.

While he didn't address his makeover in the clip, it didn't go unnoticed. Michael wished his fans a happy weekend with a video from Paris and his hair could be seen blowing in the wind, beneath his hat.

Many fans commented on his location and hoped he was enjoying his trip while some asked why he had changed his look.

"Happy Saturday to you, are you growing hair for a movie?" asked one, while another said: "You got lockdown hair ....from the first one..... 2020," and a third reiterated the question of whether his new hair is for a movie role.

Michael and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, both rang in their birthdays in September 2022.

Michael showed off his new hair

The couple indulged in an enormous rich chocolate cake that had multiple layers and was almost the size of the table it was placed on.

The dessert featured candles in the number 25 to mark their birth date on September 25, with Michael, 78, born in 1944 while Catherine, 53, was born in 1969.

Both Catherine and Michael shared photos of their birthday treat on their respective Instagram accounts, with the latter posting a sweet image of the couple blowing out their candles.

Michael and Catherine recently celebrated their joint birthdays too

"Thank you all for the kind birthday messages! We love you all," Michael captioned the photo, to which Catherine sweetly replied: "So much fun sharing my birthday with you."

The Chicago actress penned a loving tribute to her husband of 20 years on their special day, alongside a cozy photo of the two of them together.

