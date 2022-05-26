Jessica Simpson sparked a huge fan reaction on Instagram on Wednesday as she showcased her incredible figure.

MORE: Jessica Simpson has fans seeing double in new poolside picture

The mom-of-three posed up a storm in a plunging black-and-white printed swimsuit with strappy heels that further highlighted her long legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson makes a shocking financial confession

She wore a black jacket over her ensemble and accessorized with sheer together, stacked bangles and ring, necklaces and hoop earrings.

READ: Jessica Simpson celebrates 'best news of my life' with emotional message

MORE: Jessica Simpson reveals her card was 'denied' in Taco Bell

“All I need is a jet ski,” she wrote in the caption. “All I need is your outfit Jess... love love love,” one fan wrote in response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Jessica stunned in her swimsuit snapshot

“Slay!!!” a second follower stated, while a third echoed: “My girl, you look BOMB!” Thousands of others left flame and love heart eyes emojis as they rushed to compliment the 41-year-old.

READ: Jessica Simpson reveals daughter's star-studded birthday party with the Kardashian children

MORE: Jessica Simpson glows like a goddess in latest bikini picture

It comes after Jessica shared a series of stunning bikini photos during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas. She was joined by her husband Eric Johnson and their three children, Maxwell Drew, nine, Ace Knute, eight, and Birdie Mae, three.

The star recently enjoyed a family vacation with her husband and children

Alongside one bikini snapshot, Jessica spoke about up about the work it had taken for her to feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

READ: Jessica Simpson is a real-life Barbie in pink mini dress for daughter's 3rd birthday party

MORE: Jessica Simpson's new look inspired by son Ace divides fans

She detailed that it took "hard work, determination, self love," to get to where she is now, admitting that: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Jessica celebrated her 'hard work' with a bikini photo

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to compliment her, writing: "Congrats. That's a lot of hard work, and: "You look amazing," as well as: "Amazing accomplishment, not just the weight but the self confidence. Love to see it! And you look great!!"

Other sweet photos of the Johnson-Simpson spring break saw Ace fishing, Birdie playing in the sand, and the kids having a blast in the pool.

Read more HELLO! US stories here