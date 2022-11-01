Strictly's Helen Skelton flashes toned abs in ultra-flattering crop top

Helen Skelton has been taking the Strictly dance floor by storm, and on Tuesday, the 39-year-old proved she's got the killer abs to match.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a throwback photo of herself dancing the night away alongside a close female pal.

WATCH: Helen Skelton suffers home disaster after first day at Strictly Come Dancing

The blonde beauty looked lovely in a stylish ensemble featuring high-waisted cargo pants, chic heels and the most flattering black crop top.

Busting a series of moves, the star showed off her toned midriff and remarkable abs – no doubt achieved after the star's numerous outdoor adventures such as her daring Polar Challenge in 2012, as well as her ongoing Strictly training.

The Countryfile presenter flaunted her abs

Her friend, meanwhile, looked ultra-glam in a strapless black dress which she paired with strappy heels, and a sleek crossbody bag.

She captioned the joyous photo: "Happeeeee Birthday beautiful soul. Sending you all the love [red heart emoji] @harriet.ford."

Helen's sweet throwback snap comes amid her time on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. The TV star has been impressing viewers with her extraordinary dance moves, earning herself a place at the top of last week's leaderboard.

Helen has been dominating the Strictly leaderboard

This isn't the first time Helen has dabbled in dance. In an interview unearthed by The Sun from 2016, the 39-year-old revealed that she won The Ken Dodd Tap Dancing Award 22 years ago.

"I won a Ken Dodd tap-dance award when I was 17," she said, before later adding: "Not a lot of people know this, but I'm very good at tap dancing. People are often amazed I can tap dance."

The mum-of-three is coupled up with pro dancer Gorka Marquez

Addressing rumours of a possible "fix", Helen later appeared on Lorraine and explained: "I found it so funny when they said it was a fix that I did the tap dancing. When I was a little girl I did do dancing, but I didn't want to wear a leotard in public."

She continued: "When they asked me to do Strictly - I was hesitant - but my friends made me do it. Who else gets to go to work and get all dressed up?

"For me, I love the challenge and the learning and technically it is work and it's really nice to work on a programme my mum and dad want to watch, they are so excited," she added.

